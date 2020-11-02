Ex-Red Sox pitcher Lester spends nearly $50K on beers for fans after Cubs decline option

(WHDH) — Former Boston Red Sox ace pitcher Jon Lester spent nearly $50,000 on beers for fans over the weekend after the Chicago Cubs declined his $25 million mutual option for 2021.

In a tweet, the 36-year-old left-hander shared photos of tabs from four Chicago bars, which included $31,082.63 on Miller Lites and $16,012.27 in gratuity.

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

Lester’s gesture comes as a possible farewell to the Windy City, where he helped the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.

“Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer,” Lester said.

Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

Lester is now a free agent and can sign with any team in Major League Baseball.

He was 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts over six seasons with the Cubs.

