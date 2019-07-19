Ex-Red Sox players deliver ice cream treats to pediatric patients at Jimmy Fund Clinic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox players Manny Delcarmen and Lenny Dinardo, along with Wally the Green Monster, visited Boston’s Jimmy Fund Clinic on Friday to deliver ice cream to pediatric patients.

“It’s always a good time to come out, see the kids smile, give them some ice cream and hopefully they enjoy,” Delcarmen said.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, the former World Series champion pitchers also handed out Hood ice cream sandwiches to kids undergoing treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.

7-year-old James Gould came decked out in his Red Sox gear.

“I went to my first red sox game, got to go on the field, and I got to say play ball on the microphone,” Gould said.

Gould has been receiving treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for more than six years.

“This is my favorite place to always come to,” Gould said.

The Red Sox partnered with Hood for the special day in an effort to bring smiles to children undergoing medical care at each location.

