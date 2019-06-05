Ex-Rhode Island politician changes political parties again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee has a new home and has changed his political affiliation for the fourth time.

Chafee tells The Boston Globe he has registered as a member of the Libertarian Party in Wyoming.

It continues a political odyssey for Chafee who served one term in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Republican, and was elected governor as an independent in 2010.

While still in that office, Chafee became a Democrat, and ran briefly for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

He says registering in Teton County, Wyoming, as a Libertarian reflects his political philosophy of being “fiscally conservative and socially liberal.”

Back in Rhode Island for a family event, Chafee said Tuesday he still owns property in his native state but moved to Wyoming as a “new adventure.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)