SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff’s lieutenant has been sentenced to six consecutive life terms for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

Greene County Judge David Jones said during sentencing Friday that he hopes 68-year-old David Hastings never leaves prison, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“You should never be released to do this to another child,” Jones said.

Jurors found Hastings guilty in October of 11 felonies, including statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.

Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Stephanie Wan said Hastings groomed the victim before sexually abusing her for more than a year. Wan said Hastings, who maintains his innocence, has never taken responsibility for his actions.

“He is a complete and utter danger to the community,” Wan said.

Hastings plans to appeal, according to his attorney, who asked for a 10-year prison sentence.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told the News-Leader in 2018 that Hastings did not leave the sheriff’s office on “good terms,” but that he left before Arnott became sheriff in 2009.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)