Ex-space official: Aliens are being kept in hiding until humans are ready

(WHDH) — The United States government is keeping extraterrestrial beings in hiding until mankind is ready to learn of their existence, according to a former high-ranking space official.

Professor Haim Eshed, who served as the head of the Israeli Space Program from 1981-2010, told Israel’s largest newspaper that government officials have reached an agreement with space aliens to remain silent about experiments that are being conducted on Earth and at an “underground base in the depths of Mars,” according to a report by the Jewish Press.

“The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” Eshed said in an interview with Yedioth Aharonoth. “They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are.”

Eshed went on to suggest that the United States has signed an agreement with the aliens to conduct research “to understand the whole fabric of the universe.”

The 87-year-old also noted that he “would have been hospitalized” for sharing such information five years ago but said some of his peers are now starting to think differently.

“Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose,” Eshed explained.

