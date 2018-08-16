Ex-state senator to plead guilty to check fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state senator who cited his struggled with alcohol when he stepped down in January has agreed to plead guilty to bank fraud and tax charges.

Court documents made public Thursday show James E. Doyle II of Pawtucket has been charged with bank fraud, filing a false tax return and failing to file a tax return. A signed plea agreement filed in the case says Doyle will plead guilty.

Prosecutors say Doyle defrauded banks through a check-writing scheme that allowed him to manipulate the balance of checking accounts and withdrawal money when he didn’t have enough funds.

Doyle said when he resigned his seat that he was leaving to focus on his recovery “and on being healthy.”

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message Thursday.

