Ex-student dies in fall from 16th floor of UMass building

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a New Hampshire man has died in a fall from the 16th story of an academic building at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

A spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney says campus and state police responded to the Lederle Graduate Research Center at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

There they found the body of a 25-year-old Hampton, New Hampshire, man.

The man was a former student at UMass but was not enrolled at the time of his death.

His name was not made public.

The death remains under investigation but officials say no foul play is suspected.

The 210-foot building named for a former UMass president was completed in the early 1970s and has 16 aboveground floors.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)