Ex-superintendent sentenced to jail for sexually assaulting students

(WHDH) — An ex-superintendent in Ohio was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two students at a high school where she worked for years as the principal.

Laura Amero, 35, of Austintown, broke down in tears and apologized at her sentencing hearing before Judge Laurie Pittman handed down a maximum sentence, according to the Record-Courier.

“I am so sorry, and I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart to the kids,” Amero reportedly told the court.

Amero cited mental health problems when Pittman asked why she assaulted the students. Pittman showed no sympathy, simply stating, “I can’t understand how this keeps happening…You know you’re going to get caught.”

Amero stepped down as Windham superintendent in June 2019 after she was arrested in April. She first joined the school system in 2015 as a high school principal before taking over as superintendent in February 2019.

In November 2019, Amero pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery and sexual imposition.

Amero was ordered to report to prison on April 1. She will be required to register as a sex offender as well.

