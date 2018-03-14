Ex-teacher charged with shooting videos up women’s skirts

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A former special education teacher in Maine is charged with secretly shooting videos up women’s skirts.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 30-year-old Benjamin Emmott is accused of making lewd videos of at least seven women without their knowledge.

Bangor schools Superintendent Betsy Webb says Emmott resigned last month from his teaching job in the district’s special education program. She says investigators found no evidence that he filmed any students.

Emmott was charged Friday and ordered to appear in court next month.

Emmott, who faces up to a year in jail if convicted, did not respond to a request for comment from the Bangor Daily News, and a phone number for him could not be located. It isn’t known if he has a lawyer.

