BOSTON (AP) — A former police sergeant and treasurer for New Bedford’s police union has agreed to plead guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 in union funding, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Joshua Fernandes, 42, of New Bedford, had been charged with one count of wire fraud. A plea hearing has not been scheduled yet, according to a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

Fernandes is accused of using almost $50,000 in union money to pay for vacations, family outings and a cell phone plan, among other personal expenses. He used union credit cards to repay his personal credit cards and to make non-union purchases, according to charging documents.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

An attorney for Fernandes could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fernandes was treasurer of the New Bedford Police Department union for nearly a decade until he was fired in 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)