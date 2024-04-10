(CNN) — Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who admitted to testifying falsely during Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail on perjury charges.

Weisselberg was charged with five counts of perjury, but under a deal with prosecutors, he agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts relating to testimony he gave during a 2020 deposition with the attorney general’s office. Weisselberg also admitted to testifying falsely at the civil fraud trial last fall but that is not among the charges to which he pleaded guilty.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend Weisselberg serve a sentence of five months in jail.

Weisselberg testified falsely about his knowledge of the size of Trump’s apartment triplex and how the value of that apartment was inflated on Trump’s financial statements for years based on the incorrect square footage.

Per his recent agreement with prosecutors, Weisselberg did not plead guilty to perjury at Trump’s civil fraud trial over the triplex, and the parties agreed he wouldn’t be sentenced for that conduct, which could be considered a violation of his parole in connection to his 2022 guilty plea.

It is the second guilty plea by Weisselberg, who in 2022 pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud and testified in the trial of two Trump Org. entities. He served roughly four months in prison.

