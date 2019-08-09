Ex-US Olympic dressage athlete charged with attempted murder

Aug 6, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; An overall view during equestrian eventing dressage in Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Equestrian Centre

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic dressage athlete is accused of shooting a woman at his New Jersey farm where he trains equestrian athletes.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged 54-year-old Michael Barisone with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Authorities say police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at Barisone Dressage in Washington Township on Wednesday. A man was also injured, and a handgun was recovered.

Authorities have not released their names or conditions.

According to his business’ website , Barisone was a member of the 2008 Olympic team and the 1997 gold medal-winning Nations Cup team in Hickstead, England. It says he has coached Olympians and is a member of the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s board of directors.

It was not immediately possible to reach Barisone, whose voice mailbox was full.

