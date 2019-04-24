Ex-UT at Austin coach pleads guilty in admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — The former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin has pleaded guilty to accepting a $100,000 bribe in the widespread college admissions bribery scandal and will cooperate with authorities.

Michael Center pleaded guilty in Boston federal court on Wednesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen also revealed that Center has agreed to assist authorities with their investigation.

Center is the third coach to plead guilty in what authorities call the biggest college admissions scandal ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Authorities say Center received $40,000 in donations for the school’s tennis program and $60,000 in cash for himself.

Former coaches at Yale and Stanford have already pleaded guilty. More than a dozen prominent parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, are scheduled to plead guilty at a later date.

