Ex-Waltham nursing home administrator pleads guilty to stealing from elderly resident to pay for vacations, home repairs

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former admissions director at the Meadow Green Nursing Home in Waltham has pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly resident, officials announced on Tuesday.

Christina Polcari, 54, of Belmont, pleaded guilty last week in Middlesex Superior Court to larceny over $1,200 from a Person over 60 years old, embezzlement by fiduciary, and five counts of forgery, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.

Judge Paul Wilson sentenced Polcari to 3 years of probation, ordered her to pay $76,000 in restitution to the victim and a $5,000 fine. She also must stay away from and have no contact with the victim, witnesses, and the Meadow Green Nursing Home facility and staff/

From August 2018 until May 2019, Polcari misappropriated more than $230,000 of an elderly resident’s funds and spent the money on personal expenses such as repairs to her home, restaurants, cash withdrawals, and vacations for herself and her family. Polcari used a forged signature for various promissory notes, letters, and checks in an effort to perpetuate the scheme and in an attempt to cover up the theft.

