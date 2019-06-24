WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee says former White House aide Annie Donaldson won’t appear for a scheduled deposition because she is in her third trimester of pregnancy.

The committee says she will instead answer written questions.

Donaldson is a former aide to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn and appears frequently in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. She took frequent notes about what was happening in the White House as President Donald Trump reacted to the unfolding Russia probe.

The committee had subpoenaed Donaldson to appear for a closed-door interview Monday as part of its investigation into obstruction of justice. Instead, the panel said Donaldson will appear in person after November 1 and will provide written answers within a week of receiving them.

