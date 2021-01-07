Ex-White House chief of staff John Kelly supports using 25th Amendment to remove the President

White House chief of staff John Kelly listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a briefing with senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday that if he were a member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet he would support using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove the President from office following a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

“Yes, I would,” Kelly told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” when asked if he would be in support of invoking the amendment if he had a vote.

The comments from Kelly, who left the White House under contentious circumstances in January 2019, come as a growing list of Democratic and Republican members of Congress are calling for Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

“I think that the Cabinet should meet and have a discussion. I don’t think that it’ll happen, but I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this because the behavior yesterday and in the weeks and months before that has just been outrageous from the President,” said Kelly, who has occasionally criticized Trump since leaving his post.

“What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds,” he added.

