CINCINNATI (AP) — A necropsy on Fiona the hippo showed that the hat she swallowed nearly two weeks ago was caught in the middle of her small intestine, causing her death this week, the Cincinnati Zoo said Friday.

Fiona, whose premature birth and fight for survival captured hearts nearly a decade ago, died Thursday after an attempt to locate the blockage. She was 9 years old.

The hat Fiona ate after it was accidentally flung into her enclosure was so far into her digestive system that no supportive care could have saved her, the zoo said in a statement.

Since her death, Fiona’s fans have covered a hippo statue at the zoo with flowers and notes written in crayon. Others left behind watermelons and pumpkins, some of her favorite treats. “She brought so much love in her lifetime,” said one note.

Born prematurely almost a decade ago and given slim odds of survival, Fiona became not only a source of hometown pride but also a worldwide symbol of hope and inspiration for many — from teachers to parents to children.

During her visit to the zoo Friday morning, Jessica Grieshop, who often brought her daughters to see Fiona, called the hippo an inspiration for “anyone that was going through hard times.”

Zoo leaders said Fiona will be remembered for many years.

“The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles.”

One of Fiona’s keepers, Jenna Wingate, posted a heartbreaking message on Instagram, saying it was like losing a family member.

“It has always felt like we grew up together, and I often used to smile thinking about growing old with her and her still being around when I retire,” Wingate wrote. “We lost her in the most horrific and tragic way.”

She ended: “She was our family. I love you Fiona and I am so sorry.”

Another hippo died similarly a century ago

Fiona wasn’t the first hippo to die at the zoo after ingesting a foreign object.

In 1923, a hippo “came to an untimely death due to a small boy who threw a rubber ball into its mouth,” according to records at the Field Museum in Chicago, which confirmed Friday that it received that hippo’s remains from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time that Zeekoe had a habit of opening his mouth wide to chomp cake and other treats tossed by guests. He died after swallowing a tennis ball, which zoo officials believed a child had dropped into the hippo’s mouth without realizing the harm it could cause.

The zoo’s team couldn’t reach the hat in Fiona

Unlike the watermelons and pumpkins she easily devoured, Fiona’s digestive system wasn’t meant to break down synthetic fibers, experts said.

Hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants and a very large gastrointestinal tract that swallowed material must pass through.

Blood work showed her health was failing Thursday, so the zoo’s animal care team tried to locate the hat using a scope and an ultrasound, said Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health. Removing the hat surgically was impossible based on its location and the hippo’s anatomy, he added.

Fiona died during recovery from the procedure, he said.

The necropsy found the hat was 25 feet (7.6 meters) beyond her final stomach compartment and 50 feet (15.2 meters) from the end of her intestines.

“No treatment aside from supportive care had any chance for success, and the necropsy confirmed that no amount of supportive care would have worked,” Wenninger said.

Jenike called the zoo’s staff heroic in their efforts to save her.

Zoo worked around the clock to save Fiona

At first, Fiona showed no signs of distress after swallowing the hat 11 days before her death. A zoo visitor tossed the hat, which a ceiling fan caught and flung into the hippo habitat.

But a few days later, her appetite started to decline, zoo officials said. By Monday, the zoo announced Fiona was undergoing veterinary care. Officials were cautiously optimistic she could pass the hat.

The zoo’s animal care team gave her fluids through an IV, conducted a colonoscopy, and tried to shake the obstruction loose with a vibration table borrowed from a horse farm.

Fiona is mourned by many worldwide

Fiona inspired millions in her first months and final days, bringing people together across political divides and other boundaries.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through the glass wall of her enclosure.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton posted photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter with Fiona, writing that she would treasure “the smiles she gave me.”

Fiona wasn’t expected to survive her first weeks

Fiona was born six weeks premature, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2 kilograms), far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at the time.

The zoo’s staff went to extraordinary lengths to keep her alive, raising her by hand. She couldn’t nurse, so a zoo staffer hand-milked her mother to feed her.

She became a celebrity during her nine years. Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos.

Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the 2016 shooting of Harambe. The gorilla became a pop culture phenomenon after he was killed because a child got into his enclosure.

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