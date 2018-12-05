Examiner: Ex-Mass. Sen. Brian Joyce died from medication overdose

BOSTON (WHDH) - An autopsy found former Massachusetts Sen. Brian Joyce died from a medication overdose, the state medical examiner announced.

Joyce, who was found unresponsive by his wife in his Westport home in September, suffered acute pentobarbital intoxication but his manner of death remains unclear.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a toxicology test of Joyce revealed “elevated levels of Pentobarbital and a slightly elevated level of Citralopram.”

Pentobarbital is a sedative used for the treatment of insomnia. Citralopram is a prescription drug that is used to treat depression.

The 56-year-old served nine terms, representing the Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth districts.

He was awaiting trial on 113 separate counts, including racketeering, extortion, mail fraud and wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

The charges stem from his December 2017 arrest in connection with a federal indictment that accused him of using his legislative seat for private gain. Joyce had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

