Excavator overturns on worksite in Sutton

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An excavator overturned at a worksite in Sutton on Tuesday.

SKY 7 HD flew over the scene on Leeland Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. and captured video of the heavy machinery on its side in a heavily wooded area.

Investigators were called in to help determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

So far, there is no word on any injuries at this time.

