BOSTON (WHDH) - Excel Academy Charter school is mourning the loss of a 10th grader who died in a skiing accident over the weekend.

In a statement, the school said Christopher DiPrima, 15, “was a kind and caring person who brought joy to everyone he met. He will be truly missed.”

In light of this news, XLHS 10th grade will start at 10:30 a.m. and 9th, 11th, and 12th grades will start at 11 a.m.

Counselors will be available for students who need them at all Excel campuses.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)