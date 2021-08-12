(WHDH) — The high heat and humidity is sticking around in Massachusetts, leading to dangerously hot conditions across the state.

Temperatures are projected to reach into the low to high 90s through Saturday, which would clinch the state’s third heat wave of the year.

An excessive heat warning has been issued from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester, and Suffolk counties.

The heat index will near 105 degrees in those areas.

An excessive heat watch remains in effect through Friday evening.

The remainder of the state, excluding the Cape and the Islands, is under a heat advisory.

Citing an expected increase in ozone levels, state environmental officials also issued an air quality alert, effective until 11 p.m. Thursday, for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire and Southern Worcester counties.

As the sun went down on Thursday, the temperatures stayed up making the light-up splashpad on the Greenway a very popular place to be for kids and adults.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey has declared a citywide heat emergency and announced the opening of cooling centers.

For those who cannot avoid being outside, experts say to make sure to stay hydrated and in a shaded area.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area but did nothing to break the heat.

People are also urged to look out for symptoms of heat-related injuries, such as headaches, nausea, cramps, confusion, and trouble functioning.

The public is encouraged to check in on the elderly and vulnerable and reminded not to leave pets or children in cars.

Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 80s with lower humidity by Sunday.

