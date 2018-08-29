Excessive heat warnings, advisories prompts Mass. public school closures, early dismissals

The dangerous heat is once again affecting schools throughout the state as the heat index remains over 100 degrees for many areas.

Public schools in Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Westford, Wilmington, Saugus, Medford, Framingham, Walpole, Taunton and Wareham have issued early dismissals Wednesday, while classes in Bourne and Barnstable are canceled.

Much of the Bay State will see temperatures in the mid-90s, accompanied with high humidity.

An excessive heat warning has been issued until 9 p.m. for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk and Western Plymouth counties.

A heat advisory is also in effect for Dukes, Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency made the following recommendations for people to stay safe during the hot weather:

Never leave children or pets alone in a closed vehicle

Avoid strenuous activity

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of water

Stay indoors as much as possible

Apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat when outside

Don’t leave pets outside for extended periods of time

Check on neighbors

