BOSTON (WHDH) - Excitement is in the air at the TD Garden ahead of Thursday night’s “4 Nations Face Off” Championship game, featuring the U.S. vs. Canada.

Fans coming far and wide for the showdown with the two countries best players on display.

“[We] drove… what eight hours to come here?” said Greg Cormier, visiting from Canada. “Proud Canadians.”

Some dawning Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s jersey, who’s been lacing up for Canada this tournament.

“I’m happy they’re in the finals and I’m here to see them win,” said Dax Cormier, visiting from Canada.

Fans anticipate a good matchup to wrap the tournament.

“I’m excited for the game and hopefully going to be in there someway,” said fan Mike O’Brien.

“I hope it’s a great game and you have two great countries who are passionate about hockey in these parts of the world,” said Canada fan Doros Theodosiou.

Puck drop for the final game is at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Garden.

