FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The stage is set in Foxboro where Beyoncé is scheduled to take the stage at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night for her first local show since 2018.

Beyoncé will be making her fourth appearance in Foxboro as she brings her Renaissance tour to town.

As fans prepare for the concert, crews were making final preparations on Monday, setting up the stage and other equipment.

Parking lots were scheduled to open for Beyoncé’s show at 4 p.m. The show itself is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early because there is no opening act.

Fans expressed excitement for seeing Beyoncé live, citing her emotional lyrics, fashion and artistic concerts.

