BOSTON (WHDH) - The stars who are set to take the stage at this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular finished their final rehearsal Wednesday night.

Come Thursday morning, excitement was growing as people prepared to flood the Charles River Esplanade for this year’s show.

“We’re hoping for the best,” said one person on Wednesday when speaking with 7NEWS.

Musical performances for the 2024 Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 8 p.m. at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade. Fireworks will start at 10:30 p.m.

People will be allowed to enter the area around the Hatch Shell at 12 p.m., hours before the first performers take the stage.

Marking 50 years since the addition of fireworks to Boston’s traditional Fourth of July concert, the 2024 show will include powerhouse performances from The Mavericks, rock and roll hall of fame member Darlene Love, Tony Award winning actress Kelli O’Hara, and the Singing Sergeants from the US Air Force Band.

The Pops themselves will play their familiar slate of Fourth of July favorites, including their rendition of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

While crews finished technical set up at the Hatch Shell Wednesday, the orchestra practiced inside Symphony Hall, rather than out in the elements as they have in the past.

Boston Pops Stage Manager John Demick explained the departure from tradition, saying the hot weather and humidity combined with the architecture of the Hatch Shell to created problematic conditions for some musicians.

“We’ll have violinists and cellists covering instruments with towels so they don’t open up because of heat and humidity,” he said.

As temperatures cooled, the Pops still took the stage at the Hatch Shell near sunset for their dress rehearsal.

Earlier in the day, crews brough ceremonial guns to be fired during the 1812 Overture.

The guns arrived from the National Guard armory in Danvers and represented their own slice of Fireworks Spectacular preparations.

“The overture has always been part of the end of the Boston Pops,” said artillery officer Lt. Peter Senatore. “I’ve been watching this ever since I was a little kid. Ever since I saw the guns, I always wanted to be part of this.”

Numerous security measures are in place, including crews checking vendors coming onto the Esplanade.

Bag checks will also take place once fans start arriving.

Close to the Esplenade, road closures were already taking effect along Storrow Drive Thursday morning, with more closures expected throughout the day.

The Pops Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)