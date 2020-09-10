Excitement level ‘on a thousand:’ Cam Newton ready for game 1 with the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is feeling confident and extremely motivated for his first game with his new team on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Newton said he feels healthy and is ready to exceed expectations set for him at Foxborough.

“I don’t get butterflies, I give them,” Newton told reporters about his Patriots debut on Sunday.

Newton said he is looking forward to just getting back “into the rhythm of the game,” after only playing twice last year due to his injuries.

As he prepares for his tenth season in the NFL, Newton said former star quarterback Tom Brady won’t be on his mind.

“I know on opening day he’s not going to be worried about little me. And I know opening day I just have other things to be focusing on,” Newton said.

Instead, Newton is hoping to run the Patriots offense with top receiver Julian Edleman.

“Excitement level is on a thousand,” Newton said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)