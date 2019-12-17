Exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College nationwide poll offers look at who’s leading ahead of 2020 presidential election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just as impeachment has divided Congress and Washington, D.C., our exclusive 7NEWS-Emerson College poll shows the issue has also split the nation’s voters in half.

Right now, an equal number of voters– 45 percent –support and oppose impeachment.

“These numbers don’t look as strong for Trump as you might think,” said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College Polling.

Our exclusive poll shows Trump is now losing nationally to his three major Democratic challengers and is tied with a fourth.

Former Vice President Joe Biden beats him by 4 percentage points.

While New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wins by the same margin.

Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is up 2 points on Trump, while South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ties him in a dead heat.

“This is a change, last month he was leading his rivals, looks like impeachment is having a negative impact,” Kimball said.

As Democrats get ready for their next debate this week, the field of candidates is starting to separate itself.

Biden is first, with 32 percent, seven points up on runner-up Sanders, with 25 percent, while Warren is a weak third, with 12 percent.

In the second tier, Buttigieg has 8 percent, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 6 percent. Hawaiian U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard gets 4 percent, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has 3 percent.

All the others get two percent or less.

But here’s the biggest number: 49 percent of Democratic voters say there’s still a chance they could change their vote.

“Joe Biden’s been able to recapture his vote. Elizabeth Warren was trying to get some of that older voter away from Biden- hasn’t been able to do so. Also went after the Bernie Sanders’ younger voters- was unable to do that. It looks like the strategy is a little shaky right now for her,” Kimball said.

So how about Hillary Clinton? When asked if they’d vote for her if she were running, 58 percent of Democratic voters said no, but 26 percent yes.

“If Hillary Clinton jumped in this race, she’d actually be in second place taking 26 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary,” said Kimball.

The full poll can be viewed here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)