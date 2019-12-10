Exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll offers look at who’s leading in Iowa ahead of the 2020 presidential election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Here in Washington, the “I” word is “impeachment.” But, on the presidential trail, there’s another “I”– Iowa.

And the vote there that’s now less than two months away.

Tonight, our exclusive 7NEWS-Emerson College poll shows impeachment isn’t hurting former Vice President Joe Biden or President Trump in the Hawkeye State.

“We’re on a ‘No Malarkey’ tour,” said Biden, who may owe his election to his bus if he becomes president.

Biden was slipping in Iowa when he took an eight-day ‘No Malarkey’ tour through the state.

It made a big difference.

Our exclusive 7NEWS-Emerson College poll shows Biden is back on top of the Democratic leader board with 23 percent, Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders right behind at 22 percent, with Southbend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18 percent and Mass. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 12 percent.

Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made a dramatic move up to 10 percent while New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker gets 4 percent, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer 3 percent.

All other candidates have less than 2 percent.

“Joe Biden is holding his ground in Iowa, even though other polls had him dropping these last couple of weeks, we have him at 23 percent,” said Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling. “But the big change is Elizabeth Warren, she was really the front runner a couple weeks ago, now she’s dropped down to fourth place.”

Our poll was conducted by Kimball, who has been recognized nationally for accuracy.

Warren is losing ground in Iowa, and the poll reveals a big reason why.

Likely Caucus goers are ranking her healthcare policy behind proposals by Sanders, Buttigieg, or Biden.

“Looks like Elizabeth Warren has really painted herself into a corner on her healthcare policy, she was medicare for all and she realized she was losing that moderate support, so she started to shift that policy, and it looks like she’s losing some voters because of it,” said Kimball.

President Trump won Iowa in 2016 and is positioned to win it again in 2020.

Our poll shows Iowa voters oppose impeachment by a 50 to 38 percent margin.

And our poll has President Trump beating every major Democratic candidate head-to-head.

Ahead of Buttigieg by one point; over Biden by 4 points; and up on Sanders and Warren by 7 points.

“Looks like impeachment has helped the president here in Iowa, his approval numbers have improved and his head-to-head match-ups, as we see he now leads all of his opponents,” said Kimball.

To see the full poll, visit the Emerson College polling site.

