The balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate could hinge on New Hampshire, where several key races are expected to heat up on the road to November.

A new 7NEWS/Emerson College General Election poll focusing on the Granite State found incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) holds an 11 point lead over recently-nominated Republican opponent, Donald Bolduc, totaling 51%-40%, with 6% undecided and 4% preferring someone else.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said it is still early and that while most people know of Hassan, some are just learning about Bolduc, potentially paving the way for a much more competitive race.

“Something to really keep in mind here is that Bolduc just came out of a divisive primary and so, we see some Republican votes still sitting on the sideline,” Kimball said. “I expect this race to tighten in the next couple of weeks.”

Kimball noted that 20% of voters do not know much about Bolduc, while only 5% are unsure of Hassan, presenting both an opportunity and a limitation for the Republican nominee’s campaign.

For House races, when it comes to the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Chris Pappas (D) leads Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt, 47%-42%, with 6% undecided, as well.

In the 2nd Congressional District race, incumbent Annie Kuster (D) holds a double-digit lead over her opponent, Robert Burns (R), 54%-36%. 6% of those polled said they preferred another candidate in that race, while 5% said they were undecided.

In the gubernatorial race, the incumbent leads as well, with Gov. Chris Sununu (R) leading Democratic opponent Tom Sherman by 15 points. 52% of voters said they were opting for the governor who has had the job since 2017, while 37% preferred the District 24 state senator.

The new poll also surveyed voters on what issues mattered most going into the general election in November. 43% said the economy was their top issue, while 20% said abortion access was the most important matter.

As for a possible 2024 president election involving President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, 46% said they would opt for Biden, while 43% would support Trump. 8% said they were undecided.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)