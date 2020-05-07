EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/ EMERSON COLLEGE POLL shows Mass. voters largely unhappy with Trump’s pandemic plan

7NEWS is once again teaming up with Emerson College polling to take a look at what is in store for two Massachusetts politicians duking it out for a seat in the Senate and how Bay Stater’s feel their leaders are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to poll results, Mass. voters are largely unhappy with the White House’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Only 32 percent approve of how President Trump is choosing to handle the pandemic.

On the other hand, they seem to approve of fellow Republican, Governor Charlie Baker’s job. He is sitting comfortably with an approval rating of 68 percent.

“What’s very interesting in Massachusetts, you got a guy like Donald Trump who has a very low approval in the Republican party, and yet you have Charlie Baker another member of the Republican Party, with almost the total opposite of approval. It almost suggests that voters see past the party here and look at the people,” said Emerson professor and pollster Spencer Kimball.

When it comes to face masks, most people said they agree with Baker’s mandate that requires people to cover their faces in public when social distancing is not feasible.

Eighty-four percent think it’s necessary for people to wear them while 15 percent think it’s an unnecessary precaution.

As for when to reopen businesses, the vote was a little more split with 55 percent saying things should open by June 1 or earlier and 45 percent saying the state should hold off until after July 4.

Coronavirus also seems to be influencing the way voters will want to cast their ballots come November 4.

Sixty-one percent said they would rather mail their ballot in than do so in person.

According to our exclusive 7News Emerson College poll, Massachusetts voters are backing former Vice President Joe Biden for the White House.

Biden commanding a whopping 60 percent of the vote while President Donald Trump comes in at just 30 percent.

Nine percent said they are still undecided on a candidate at this time.

The numbers may look good for Biden in the Bay State – but our pollster said the recent sexual assault allegation lodged against Biden is making voters nervous.

“(Voters) say, ‘Well the reason why we want Joe is because we think he’s the most electable, the one who can beat Trump.” Kimball said. “These are beginning to put questions in voters’ minds. Is he really the most electable?”

Onto the race for the open Senate seat, it’s Congressman Joseph Kennedy III versus incumbent Senator Edward Markey fighting for political dominance when it comes to the September primary election.

As of right now, Kennedy is showing a big lead over Markey, pulling 58 percent of the vote and Markey 42 percent.

For Markey, the race appears to be coming down to a name game, according to Kimball.

“His name recognition seems to have some issues next to the name of Kennedy, and it’s almost as if now, he’s in a very difficult place to try to increase his name recognition when it’s so hard to get media attention,” he said.

For more information, visit Emerson College Polling.

