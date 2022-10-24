Our exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is a tight one, and it’s one that could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The poll of likely voters finds Democratic incumbent Senator Maggie Hassan leading Republican challenger Don Bolduc, 48% to 45%.

Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman is polling at 2%, while 4% of likely voters are undecided.

With just two weeks away from the election, Sen. Hassan has just a 3% lead. Last month in our poll, the senator’s lead was eleven points.

“Five weeks ago it looked like Hassan was in a much stronger position,” said the director of Emerson Polling, Spencer Kimball. “And now it’s pretty much a toss up. I think a combination of a rally around the Republican nominee and then attacks on a Democratic incumbent put this race back into play.”

In a race where Hassan has been slamming Bolduc over his stand on abortion and Bolduc has been hitting the incumbent on the economy, our new poll shows voters are clear on their priorities.

40% of likely voters say the economy is their top issue, while 22% say abortion is the most important issue.

Click here for the complete New Hampshire Poll from Emerson College Polling: https://emersoncollegepolling.com/bolduc-gains-on-hassan-in-us-senate-election/

There’s just two weeks to go now until election day: stay with 7NEWS for complete election coverage when voting ends on Nov. 8. We will have results from all the big races as we find out who’ll tip the balance of power in Washington.

