(WHDH) — Our Exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College poll of New Hampshire voters shows Kamala Harris continues to hold a slight edge over Former President Donald Trump in the Granite State with less than 2 weeks until Election Day.

Our poll shows Harris leading Trump 50 to 47 in New Hampshire.

7NEWS/Emerson College pollster Spencer Kimball said, “I think she’s in a strong place in New Hampshire but she’s got some work still to do to maintain that lead.”

While our poll is good news for Harris, we are seeing some warning signs about her chance to win nationally.

Four years ago, when President Biden beat then-President Trump by the narrowest of margins in a handful of battleground states, he won New Hampshire by 7 points. That’s more than double the lead Harris has over Trump in NH right now.



“It is a bit of a warning that she’s underperforming Biden and that Biden barely squeaked by Trump,” he said.

Looking deeper into the numbers, Kimball says Harris has a similar edge with women in the state compared to Biden four years ago. But more male voters are choosing Trump.

“Male voters are now breaking heavily towards Trump by two to three points more than they did for Biden and the female vote is either staying the same with Harris or sometimes drifting a little bit towards Trump. And so that’s not a good recipe for Harris at this time,” he said.

When it comes to independents, the difference is even sharer. Independents are breaking for Harris by 13 percent in our poll. That’s not even half of the advantage Biden had with New Hampshire independents in 2020.

“There’s more males that are seen as independents than females so it’s a natural alignment for Trump to do better with these independents and that’s what we’re seeing in these polls,” Kimball said.

The other big race in New Hampshire, the race to be governor, is also very close.

Former Republican Attorney General Kelly Ayotte holds a 3 point lead over Democrat and former Manchester mayor Joyce Craig, 46 to 43 percent. Four percent of voters support Libertarian Stephen Villee. Seven percent remain undecided.

“For Kelly Ayotte, having that lead at this point she’s going to try to run out the clock. Joyce Craig is going to have to make some game changer, maybe bring Harris in to try to ramp up some more excitement in the race because Harris is leading at the top of the ticket maybe she can pull her over the finish line.”

