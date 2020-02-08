Exclusive 7NEWS/Emerson College tracking poll: Biden and Warren lose big since September

Last fall, former VP, Joe Biden was the Democratic front runner in New Hampshire.

The former vice president was the Democrat’s leader nationally, and he seemed headed for a strong showing here, too.

Our polling put Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in second place. She had a plan for everything, and everything was going her way.

The numbers in September were 24 percent for Biden and 21 percent for Warren , in a tight race for the top spot.

Today, in our exclusive daily tracking poll, Biden and Warren both get 11 percent. In a matter of months, Biden has lost more than half his support; Warren nearly half.

We asked our pollster, Spencer Kimball of Emerson College, which voters left them.

“Warren lost her support between the 18 and 29-year-olds — she dropped 15 points, and what’s interesting that it really wasn’t a gender issue, it was more of a age dilemma that she’s facing,” said Kimball.

For Biden it’s a different change in voter opinion. His strength was always his assumed electability against President Donald Trump. But his performance on the campaign trail and the results in Iowa have put his inevitability in doubt.

“Biden’s dropping among 30-49 year olds, he’s lost about 5 points there. What’s really concerning for Joe is the group over 65, he’s lost 5 points in those voters, and that’s why he’s seen his drop in the polls,” said Kimball.

As Biden and Warren lost votes, the biggest beneficiary was Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

“Klobuchar’s been able to get votes from males and females, in fact anyone over the age of 30 she’s seems to be up about 8 points in each of those age categories,” said Kimball.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)