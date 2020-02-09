EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/EMERSON COLLEGE TRACKING POLL: Buttigieg regains ground but Sanders still on top

After seeing a dip yesterday, former mayor Pete Buttigieg regained some ground and Sen. Amy Klobuchar continued to rise in the latest 7News/Emerson College tracking poll — but they’re still behind a steady Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders, who has remained atop the poll, was consistent at 30 percent, the same as yesterday. After dropping to 20 percent, Buttigieg swung back up to 23 percent and Klobuchar, who saw a 4-point bump yesterday, increased another point to 14 percent.

Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden saw declines of 1 percent, with Warren now polling at 11 percent and Biden at 10 percent.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang held steady at 4 percent and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer also saw no change from his 2 percent, but Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard dropped one point to 2 percent. Former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick held steady at 1 percent and Sen. Michael Bennet, who previously had not made a mark in the poll, is now also at 1 percent.

