EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/EMERSON POLL: Sanders holds lead on eve of Iowa caucuses

In our exclusive 7News Emerson College poll of likely voters in the Iowa caucus, Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding on to number one with 28 percent, while Former Vice President Joe Biden is still in second at 21 percent.

Three candidates remain close together behind Sanders and Biden. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is polling at 15 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is at 14 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is at 11 percent.

The other candidates are in single digits, with Andrew Chang at 5 percent, Tom Steyer at 4 percent, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Michael Bennet at 1 percent. Former Gov. Deval Patrick is polling at 0 percent.

But there’s one other number to consider before the caucuses begin tomorrow: 34 percent of voters said they could change their mind and vote for another candidate.

