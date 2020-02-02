EXCLUSIVE 7NEWS/EMERSON POLL: Sanders with double-digit lead in New Hampshire primary

The battle for second place is fierce, but the person polling highest in the New Hampshire primary is clearly in the lead.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is polling at 29 percent in our exclusive 7News/Emerson College tracking poll, which is following likely voters all week before next week’s primary.

Second place is a much closer call. Former Vice President Joe Biden has 14 percent, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 13 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has 12 percent.

Support then drops into the single digits. Both Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer have 8 percent, while Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and entrepreneur Andrew Yang have 7 percent.

