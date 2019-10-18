Exeter High School enters safe campus mode due to suspicious person seen near stadium

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter High School briefly entered safe campus mode on Friday after a suspicious person was seen wearing a trench coat and what appeared to be a gas mask near the athletic stadium behind the school.

Superintendent David Ryan says the safe campus mode secured the building and grounds.

The suspicious person was spotted by two school bus drivers around 9:30 a.m. prompting threat procedures to be activated. The school resource officer responded to the area to investigate.

The investigation determined the individual was a student at a nearby charter school who rode the bus to EHS before taking a shuttle to their school.

All charter school students have the right to ride SAU 16 buses.

The student was located and apprehended for questioning.

