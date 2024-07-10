EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A bestselling author from Exeter, N.H. was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Brendan DuBois, 64, is facing six felony charges for possession of child porn.

In March, authorities opened an investigation into the crime of possession of child sexual abuse materials in the town of Exeter, police said. A search warrant was executed and police said DuBois turned himself in.

DuBois on his website describes himself as a New York Times bestselling author of 29 novels.

Severn River Publishing, DuBois’ publisher, released a statement regarding the author’s charges.

“We are deeply disturbed by the serious allegations against Brendan DuBois. While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr. DuBois’ books,” the publishing company said.

This includes one book that, according to the publisher, was just released last month.

DuBois is being held for preventative detention and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Brentwood, N.H.

