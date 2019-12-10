Exeter, NH police searching for missing, ‘endangered’ woman

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a missing woman who is considered “endangered,” officials said.

Cheryl D. Harvey, 52, is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen Monday walking in the area of Jubal Martin Road.

She was wearing a camouflage jacket with a gray hood, a gray scarf, black pants, and is believed to be traveling without any footwear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Peter Tilton at 603-772-1212 or dial 911.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)