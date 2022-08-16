EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Exeter police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred at an EZ Mart Shell Station on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the Exeter Police Department, five individuals walked into the Main Street gas station at approximately 3:24 a.m. before pulling out two handguns. According to the statement, the clerk was held at gunpoint, but what was not injured, as the quintet grabbed cash and merchandise.

The suspects were in the store for a five minute period before fleeing east on Main Street, according to police. It is unknown if the suspects may have used a vehicle.

“This was certainly a dangerous situation and we’re glad that neither the clerk nor anyone else in the area was hurt,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said.

Main Street was closed from Cass to Lincoln Street as police searched the area alongside a K-9 unit from the New Hampshire State Police.

Exeter Police are working to gather surveillance video of the incident as they continue to investigate.

