MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy plant in Millbury on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire in the area of the Wheelabrator on Route 20 around 12:45 p.m. found heavy black smoke pouring out of the building, according to Millbury firefighters.

The Worcester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The fire was caused due to exhaust fan issues with the furnace, said Millbury fire officials.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Fire Dept responded to heavy black smoke coming from Wheelabrator on Rte 20. Worcester Fire also got calls and responded as well. Exhaust fan issues with the furnace. pic.twitter.com/NPamUVRL9q — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) October 24, 2021

