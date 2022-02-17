BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An internal investigation determined that exhaustion played a role in a crash involving a snow plow and a skid steer loader in Brookline last month, officials announced.

“Extreme blizzard conditions during the storm lead to long working hours for employees. Though crews were given a four-hour rest period from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., the investigation indicated that sleeping arrangement accommodations that optimize rest should be explored,” officials wrote in a statement released Thursday.

On January 30, surveillance video captured the moment when a Department of Public Works plow smashed into a Water Department skid steer loader— hurling it onto its side in the driveway of the public library on Washington Street around 8:15 a.m.

The video shows other town employees rushing to help the two people inside the vehicles. The plow eventually coasted to a stop across the street when it hit a bench.

The driver of the plow and the driver of the skid steer were both taken to the hospital and released the same day.

In the statement released Thursday, Town of Brookline officials say they plan to implement the following to reduce the risk of a similar occurrence in the future:

Developing a winter training program, which will include training on fatigue signs and symptoms, how to report fatigue, employee and manager responsibilities for dealing with fatigue, plow safety, recognizing ice hazards, and more.

Analyzing the current four-hour rest period and how to make that time more effective to optimize rest

Developing an inspection schedule for the Environmental Health and Safety Officer to check in on workers during emergency snow removal operations



“We are committed to providing our workers with the proper support so that incidents like this may be prevented in the future,” said Commissioner of Public Works Erin Gallentine. “Our employees deserve a lot of credit and gratitude for the work they do to prioritize public safety and support quality of life for our residents.”

