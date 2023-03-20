FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company in Framingham hosted a polar plunge Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics teams throughout Massachusetts.

The event raises money to help more than 14,000 Special Olympics athletes get the tools they need to train and compete in the sports they love.

Organizers and athletes say support from the community goes a long way.

“At the end of the day, we’re all coming together for one reason, and that’s the Mission of Special Olympics,” said Mary Beth McMahon President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. “To make sure our athletes are included on the fields and courts, as well as the classrooms and [hallways] and the communities.”

The organization says polar plunge events across the state have raised a record $750,000 this year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)