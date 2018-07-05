CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An exhibit featuring furniture made by prisoners in Maine and New Hampshire jails runs until September.

The New Hampshire Furniture Masters Association is sponsoring an exhibit that runs until September 11 at its gallery in Concord, New Hampshire. The exhibit includes works from inmates participating in the Furniture Masters’ Prison Outreach Programs.

The exhibit includes a variety of hand-crafted fine furniture including jewelry boxes, tables and desks, a bookcase, and Shaker boxes.

The Prison Outreach Program was founded in 1999 and is run by the Furniture Masters’ nonprofit sister organization, the American Furniture Masters Institute. Inmates learn the art of furniture making. Furniture Masters volunteer teach the program.

