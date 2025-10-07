BOSTON (WHDH) - A new exhibit in Boston honors the lives lost in the deadly attack at the Nova Music Festival in Israel two years ago on Tuesday.

In 2023, Hamas militants stormed the festival and nearby communities, killing over a thousand people and taking 251 others hostage.

The traveling exhibit is a recreation of the festival ground with items from that day, including charred vehicles, personal belongings, and abandoned merchandise stands.

Noa Beer survived the attack.

“I want people to see that we are a music loving community that just came to dance and I want people to remember that the moment that we forget that this happened is the day that it will happen again,” Beer said. “The distance between the joy of 6:28 in the morning and 6:29 – the fear, screaming and then later on during the day for hours and hours and hours and days and weeks afterwards, you saw the burnt cars, you saw the devastation at the shelters, for weeks we were looking for our friends still hoping that maybe they could be alive.”

Massachusetts congressman Jake Auchincloss visited the exhibit on the somber anniversary.

“We need to come here and deliberately haunt ourselves to see what the end state of that kind of hate and dehumanization is. And I encourage young people throughout Boston in particular, and the colleges and universities that host them, to deliberately program trips to this exhibit because we need our young people in particular to see this,” Auchincloss said.

The exhibit will be on display in South Boston until October 21.

