Exit renumbering to begin on 2 more Massachusetts highways

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will begin installing new milepost-based exit signs on two more highways in the coming days, officials announced Wednesday.

Installation work on Interstate 295 from North Attleboro to Attleboro will begin on Sunday, according to MassDOT. The work is expected to be completed in about two days.

New exit signs are slated to be installed along Route 24 from Randolph to Fall River beginning on Jan. 5. This stretch of work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Work on both highways will be conducted overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MassDOT is in the process of converting all exit numbers on roadways, per Federal Highway Administration requirements.

Interstates and roadways in Massachusetts have always utilized a sequential exit numbering method.

Old exit numbers will stay up for two years after the changes are completed.

Earlier this month, crews started installing milepost-based exit signs along the Mass. Pike and on Route 6,

