WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two exit ramps on Route I-495 and Route 1 in Wrentham were reopened Wednesday after they were shut down for hours.

Power poles were damaged and wires were down. Police said a construction truck hit the poles.

MassDOT said the closed ramps connect to Route 1 north and southbound.

National Grid said power was out of service for nearly 400 customers, including Plainridge Park Casino. Power has since been restored.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)