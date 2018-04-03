Expanded netting system, array of new concessions highlight Fenway Park improvements

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans attending games at Boston’s Fenway Park this season will notice many of improvements, including an expanded safety net system and an array of new concession offerings.

In advance of the home opener on Thursday, April 5, team officials unveiled new protective netting, a new field-level group seating area for fans, seating additions in left field, refreshed and rebranded spaces and signage as part of partnerships with Sam Adams and Coca-Cola, new content for the virtual reality stations in the Kids Concourse, and a number of new concession offerings managed by Aramark.

Protective netting has been extended beyond the dugouts at Fenway Park for the start of the 2018 season. The new netting system extends from Field Box Section 79 to Field Box Section 9, expanded from an area previously covering Field Box Section 61 to Field Box Section 29. The system stands at 12 feet, 8 inches above the playing field and is a new “field green” color to minimize the impact to sightlines in affected areas.

The Jim Beam Dugout, a new field-level group seating area situated beyond the Red Sox dugout on the first base line, will accommodate groups of 25 people.

As part of a new partnership with Samuel Adams, the official beer of the Red Sox, the right-field roof deck has been refreshed and rebranded as the “Sam Deck.”

“Sammy’s on 3rd” has replaced the 3rd Base Saloon in the third base concourse area near Gate E.

A new row of seating in left field was added past the visitors’ dugout between Field Box sections 72 and 79 to accommodate 30 new seats.

The club worked with longtime partner Coca-Cola to refresh and enhance the “Coca-Cola Corner.”

New food items include a seasoned pulled chicken taco trio featuring braised organic Savenor’s chicken, fresh pico de gallo, pickled slaw and chipotle sour cream, served in flour tortillas. Tater tots will also be a new staple.

During the colder month of April, ice cream stands will be converted to stands featuring hot beverages and soups such as clam chowder, chili, and chicken noodle.

Kid-friendly Table Talk Pies, the famous Worcester company-made mini pies, will be sold at all Tasty Burger locations throughout the ballpark.

Speciality pizza will be sold at all Regina’s Pizzeria locations throughout the ballpark. “Jane Dough” Cookie Dough will be available with or without soft serve ice cream and toppings.

Aramark will continue to offer a Fenway Park kids meal featuring a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with goldfish and mini Dasani water. Aramark has also expanded its build-your-own-salad bar .

