Expect major traffic delays due to Commonwealth Avenue bridge project

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are warning commuters to expect significant traffic delays as phase two of the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project is set to begin Thursday.

“This is really going to be a very difficult project phase for the next few weeks,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The warning doesn’t just apply for drivers. Officials say if you walk or take the T, you want to avoid the area during construction.

“My advice to you is if it’s possible, stay away. Find another place to get where you’re going,” said Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

Last summer, crews replaced the east side of the bridge. This week, they are repairing the west side.

While the project is under construction, shuttle buses will replace the B trolley on the Green Line. Also, traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike is expected to back up as it gets reduced to one or two lanes, depending on the time of day.

The following roads and facilities will be impacted: Commonwealth Avenue between Brighton Avenue/Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square, the Boston University (BU) Bridge, I-90 (Mass Pike), the MBTA Green B Line, Bus Routes 47 and CT2, Commuter Rail Worcester Line, and Amtrak’s Lake Shore Limited route.

Officials plan to have the $111 million bridge project completed by Aug. 11. The bridge is expected to last for about 75 years.

