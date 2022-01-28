BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker on Friday urged residents to stay off the road as a nor’easter is slated to bring heavy snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to the region on. Saturday.

Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Middlesex, Bristol, and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning from 12 a.m. Saturday until 12 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour is possible at times. Nantucket is not included in the blizzard warning.

“This is going to be a very big storm, probably one of the biggest we’ve experienced in the last few years. Conditions are expected to make travel nearly impossible,” said Baker at a press conference on Friday. “We’re urging everyone, to the extent possible, to stay home tonight and tomorrow.”

The blizzard warning marks the first issued in Boston since January 2018.

The rate of snowfall is expected to ramp up significantly around 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and the National Weather Service has predicted that approximately two to four inches of snow will fall per hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Baker.

“Two to four inches an hour is basically whiteout conditions,” Baker added. “We would especially urge anyone who doesn’t have a really good reason to be out not to be out and on the roads.”

Despite many Massachusetts communities reporting plow driver shortages in the past, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say they are confident in their staffing levels for the storm.

A tractor- trailer ban will take effect on all Massachusetts highways starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain in place through midnight, according to MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.

Amtrak has also issued several changes to its schedules ahead of the impending storm. It has cancelled all service from Penn Station to Boston, as well as several other regional services.

The MBTA has also adopted changes ahead of the nor’easter and it will be operating on a reduced schedule Saturday.

There will be no Green Line D service and buses will run from Kenmore to Riverside. The Mattapan line will also be replaced by buses and there will be no commuter ferry service on Saturday, officials said.

Although several municipalities have issued local states of emergency, Gov. Charlie Baker has not issued a state-wide state of emergency.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the Metro West, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest storm updates.

